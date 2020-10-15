Harrison police drug bust recovers over $1M in items

HARRISON, Ark. — Officers from the Harrison Police Department executed three simultaneous search warrants on Primrose Lane in Boone County Arkansas.

Items of contraband were seized including around 289 pounds of processed marijuana and approximately 176 pounds of THC edibles and wax valued at approximately $836,476.00.

Three vehicles valued at around $190,000.00, three all-terrain vehicles valued at around $12,000.00, two motorcycles valued at around $27,000.00, 67 firearms, and $6,411.00 in U.S. currency.

A total of $1,071,887.00 in drugs and items were seized in the investigation. Three people were arrested and face charges.

The Harrison Police Department was aided by the Harrison Police Department Special Operations Team, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Home Police Department, Branson Police Department and the 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force in the warrants.