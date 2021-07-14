Hazen mother rings bell to celebrate finishing chemotherapy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas mom is battling the most aggressive form of breast cancer, so the community threw a parade and celebration for her after she finished chemotherapy.

Misty Swaim of Hazen has now wrapped up all the rounds of chemotherapy and is ready to start radiation.

She was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer.

Her sister died nine months after the same diagnosis, so when Misty found out she had it, her first thought was,

“Casket. I couldn’t look my kids in the eyes for the longest time, and then I just prayed and the community supported me and is getting me through this,” Misty said.

Only 20% of breast cancers are triple-negative, but this community is determined to help her beat it.

Doctors told her she caught it early, so everyone is optimistic.

