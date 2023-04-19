NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Historically Black Colleges and Universities in central Arkansas will host a job fair Friday to help students with their professional careers.

The HBCU Wall Street Career Fest will partner with employees, nonprofits, the military and graduate programs from the community to offer career opportunity for students.

The event will be held at the Shorter College Gym from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. located at 604 North Locust Street.

Shorter College, Arkansas Baptist College, The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Philander Smith College are hosting this event.

The event’s activities will include refreshments and free groom and haircuts by Kappa Upsilon Tau Barber Fraternity.