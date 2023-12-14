LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A luncheon and fireside chat was held at the Clinton Center Thursday that looked to raise awareness on maternal mortality rates in Arkansas and brainstorm solutions to a growing problem.

The Health Equity event brought together industry leaders to talk about the startling maternal health issues in Arkansas and think of ways to save the lives of women across the state.

Dr. William Greenfield, Arkansas Department of Health Medical Director for Family Health said it’s critical that Arkansans are informed on the issue and are aware of the work being done for change.

“When we do these activities to improve maternal health, if the community is not fully aware, not fully engaged, then sometimes their needs are not met because they may not have an opportunity to sit at the table,” Greenfield said.

Arkansas has the highest maternal mortality rate in the United States and maternal death rates among black women have more than doubled over the past two decades.