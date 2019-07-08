Heat Advisory Tuesday 10AM to 8PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Expected summer heat on Tueaday has prompted a Heat Advisory for much of Arkansas.

It will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Our meteorologists say heat index values are expected to meet or exceed 105 degrees.

The advisory is for much of eastern, southern, and central Arkansas.

High heat index values make it difficult for your body to cool itself off. This could lead to heat stress or heat stroke for anyone engaged in outdoor activities.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

Outdoor pets should have a shady place to rest and plenty of water nearby.