Heather Headley to perform this weekend at Robinson in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra is hosting one of Broadway’s brightest stars.

This Saturday, singer and actor Heather Headley will perform on stage at the Robinson Center.

She has performed on Broadway and has appeared in many televison shows.

This Grammy and Tony award winner says with the symphony she is going to give you some of everything.

“I love the fact that there are all these different components. to me it’s kind of like we’ll do the broadway stuff, we’ll do the R&B stuff, we’ll do the gospel stuff, we’ll do whatever.
You know, what ever songs I like.” said Headley.

