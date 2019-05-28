Heavy Rain, Flooding in Little Rock Area and Saline County

11 PM Update:

Rain with some isolated storms moving through Arkansas tonight. The severe threat has diminished, although a limited severe threat remains for parts of South Arkansas where a tornado watch is in effect through 1 AM.

8 PM UPDATE:

Heavy rain now pushing East of Little Rock metro area. Tornado Watch canceled for parts of Central Arkansas including Little Rock metro. Watch continues South and Southwest

7 PM Update:

2 to 4 inches of rain have fallen across some of Pulaski and Saline Counties with severe street flooding reported, especially around West Little Rock and Saline County around Bryant.

6 PM UPDATE:

Tornado watch extended until 1 AM for most of Central Arkansas. Heavy rain also expected with several flash flood warnings across the area. Flooding problems have developed across parts of Saline and Pulaski Counties where radar estimates shower over 2 inches of rain so far this evening.

1 PM Update :

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 8 PM for much of West and North Central Arkansas. A Severe T’Storm Watch is in effect in far NWA until 5 PM.

A cold front pushes into the state today bringing the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon and tonight.

The frontal system that has been to our west will finally push into the state bringing storms along with it and some may be strong to severe. Storm developing in Texas and Oklahoma will move into the state later today. A few storms will develop ahead of the main line of storms between noon -3 pm today, which will bring a greater tornado and large hail concern, before a line of storms pushes eastward later this afternoon. This line will push into Western Arkansas around 3 pm and will move into Central Arkansas this evening. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary concern and a few tornadoes will also be possible. Additionally, hail greater than 2″ in diameter will also be possible. An Enhanced Risk is in place for Western Arkansas with a Slight Risk for parts of Central Arkansas.

Heavy rain will also be possible with 1″-3″ of rain possible in Northwest Arkansas. This could worsen flooding for the Arkansas River. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 am Thursday. Please stay weather aware as this system develops over the next 36 hours.