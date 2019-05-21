Heavy rain in OK could prompt flooding along Arkansas River in AR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Because of the heavy rainfall in the last several weeks, the flood control lakes in the Tulsa District are reaching their capacity. As the lakes reach their limits to hold flood waters, the Army Corps of Engineers is advising people in low lying areas along the Arkansas River in Arkansas, to maintain awareness and monitor river levels and weather.

The National Weather Service predicts river stages and reminds persons along the Arkansas River to be monitoring their website in order to make decisions about whether to move livestock, equipment and belongings to higher ground. People in at-risk areas should also stay in contact with local emergency officials.

The river forecast website is https://water.weather.gov.

For persons who are interested in the Arkansas River in Western Arkansas the National Weather Service link for Van Buren is: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=tsa&gage=vbua4.

For Central Arkansas the forecast site is just outside Conway at: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=lzk&gage=toda4.

Daily river information can be obtained at www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil or the Corps’ mobile App which can be found in mobile App stores by searching for USACE Little Rock.