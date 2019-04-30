Heavy Rain, Storms for Parts of Arkansas Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

April 29 2019 - An unsettled weather pattern shaping up this week as a front stalls Northwest of Arkansas with several rounds of showers and some thunderstorms.

Storms are likely to fire up across the Plains Tuesday afternoon and reach Northwest Arkansas by late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning. Storms may be strong as they move into Northwest Arkansas, but will weaken overnight as they move East through the State. The main concern will be some gusty winds and possible hail.

Scattered showers are likely Wednesday morning with showers and possibly some thunderstorms around during the afternoon. Another disturbance moving along the front will bring additional showers and thunderstorms Thursday. This is likely to be the heaviest round of rain for Central Arkansas.

A weaker disturbance moves over the area Friday with a few scattered showers and thundetstorms. Rain chances diminish somewhat over the weekend.

The heaviest rain is expected across Northwest Arkansas through Thursday where to to locally over 4 inches of rain is possible. Rainfall amounts over Central Arkansas likely in the 1 to 2 inch range with lesser amounts East. A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of Northwest Arkansas Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overall, a wet pattern is going to continue through the following week with above average rainfall likely for Arkansas.