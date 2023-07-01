HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – Many people have been working around the clock after thousands were left without power and internet from last Sunday’s storms.

Working in this extreme heat, is leading to some health complications.

“It is scary, it is very scary,” Kevin Durham, the man who passed out in the heat stated.

When strong wind and rains swept through the natural state on June 25, many were left without power and crews began to restore it.

“We were working from basically 6:30-7 a.m. until we were done, it’s no breaks,” Durham said.

As the sun blazes down, it causes temperatures to be in the triple digits.

“It is hot,” Durham stated. “From my understanding the heat index was around 115.”

Kevin Durham found himself starting to experience the effects of heat exhaustion.

While he was on the worksite with his crew, he began experiencing dizziness, and getting out of breath.

“I’m just walking down the side of the road and the next thing I know, I wake up in the other side of the ditch, just hit kind of head first,” Durham said.

Kevin said he woke up very dizzy and his heart rate was at 216, leaving a bruised and scratched up nose as a result.

He got in his truck to start to make his way to the ER, but almost didn’t make it.

“It was quite shocking. I almost passed out two more times trying to get back to the emergency room,” Durham said.

Durham said he had a lot of fluids that day, but regardless, he is thankful to be okay and will continue to hydrate as much as possible.

“Heat stroke is extremely serious, we have got to take heat to that, it is extremely serious,” Durham said.