NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Firefighters were able to put out a blaze Friday afternoon at Hemlock Courts Apartments in North Little Rock.

According to investigators, the fire originated around 1:00 p.m. in an upstairs apartment in one of their four-unit buildings in the 400 block of North Palm.

The two lower apartments were said to be unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Fire officials say that there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.