Hickory View apartment residents voice concerns about safety, building’s condition

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Safety is at the top of the list of concerns for residents at an 11-story apartment complex in North Little Rock.

A group of Hickory View tenants held a press conference Saturday morning to bring their concerns to management and the public.

Organizers held a similar press conference last year, but say the problems continue.

Issues include needed basic repairs, missing accommodations for handicapped renters and security around entrances and exits.

Organizers of today’s press conference are concerned about how federal money is being managed. They say should be used to improve conditions at the 55-year-old complex.

“All I want them to do is put my building back like it was,” Hattie Temple, a Hickory View tenant, said. “They say they did some improvements but what did they improve? It made it worse, they didn’t fix the leak in the top of the building. If you go to the basement right now there’s water in the basement.”

The property is leased to an out-of-state management company. BGC Advantage owns the property. A response is available below.

The Federal Housing and Urban Development Rental Assistance Demonstration Program provides funding to upgrade Hickory View.