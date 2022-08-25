NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most Arkansas school districts start their high school football seasons this week. This will be the closest “normal” start since before the pandemic introduced regulations and potential cancelations.

“Some are playing tonight, some are playing tomorrow night,” said Randy Sandefur, North Little Rock’s football coach. “High school football’s back in the air.”

Over the past couple seasons, districts implemented regulations related to COVID-19. This included mandatory social distancing, masking, thinned-out crowds and temperature checks in certain areas. Coaches said they anticipate fuller crowds and additional excitement with COVID-19 better under control.

“Fans were a little skeptical about coming to the stadium last year because it was still hanging around,” Sandefur said.

Benton coach Brad Harris said his district has done a good job making sure cases do not unnecessarily spread, and the result has been added anticipation for a normal, successful season. He said a pep rally for the “Salt Bowl” showed that.

“We’re just really excited to get it rolling,” Harris said.

Harris said this season will be a return to normalcy for athletes.

“I know it’s been good for us,” Harris said. “We don’t have to worry about the locker room, things like that.”

Sandefur said he thinks parents and fans feel safer to attend games. That makes it more fun and memorable for players. “I think they’re a little more comfortable now,” Sandefur said. “Not to say COVID’s completely out of the way, but I think they’re comfortable coming back to the stadium.”