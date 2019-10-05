High school’s bricks become big business

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.- One man’s trash is another man’s treasure in Jacksonville, especially when it’s free bricks from the old high school.

Construction crews have been leaving out piles of bricks as they demolish, and people are quickly grabbing them up.

They’re also turning into a big business.

At Arkansas Office Products, they’ve come up with engravings, putting the former Red Devil logo on the brick.

The owner says they’ve sold dozens.

“Before they changed the mascot name, it was just a mascot,” says Steven Pawloski with Arkansas Office Products. “Then when they took it away and changed it to the Titans, now if you’re a former Red Devil, you want to get your hands on anything that says Red Devil.”

Students are getting a cut of this.

Some of the money from those sales goes back to the district’s athletic programs.