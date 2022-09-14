JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Jacksonville police said that lanes on Highway 161 were reopened Wednesday morning after a shooting the night before left two people injured.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, both lanes on the highway closed after a shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police said they were dispatched to two different locations on Highway 161.

Officials with the JPD said that the victims were transported to a local hospital. Police said the victims are stable.

Officers have not released any information on a suspect at this time.