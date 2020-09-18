Highway Patrol investigating double fatal boat collision on Table Rock Lake

GOLDEN, Mo. (KOLR) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victims in a double-fatal boat collision on Table Rock Lake that happened Friday morning.

According to Sgt. John Luekenhoff, the collision happened on the lake near Golden and the Emerald Beach boat ramp. Sgt. Luekenhoff says two boats were headed towards each other around 7:40 a.m. and hit nearly head-on.

As the collision happened, one boat went over the other. There were two people in the boat on the bottom, a 55-year-old man and his 14-year-old son, both from Gentry, Arkansas. The father and son were both pronounced dead.

The Highway Patrol has identified the father as 55-year-old Ted Dossett and lists the 14-year-old as a juvenile.

According to the crash report,

The person from the other boat is from the Shell Knob area. This driver was tested for alcohol.

This crash makes Troop D’s fourth and fifth boating fatality of 2020.

