LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Zoo officially announced its annual partnership with the company Hiland Dairy, celebrating their sponsorship with a grant of $97,000 for the zoo.

Hiland Dairy’s special representative Heidi the Cow was in attendance for the event Thursday. The family-based company has provided more than $800,000 over the last 14 years to the Little Rock Zoo.

Susan Altrui, director of the Little Rock Zoo said that the partnership between the zoo and Hiland Dairy is part of each company’s commitment to families.

“These are two organizations that are committed to families. And promoting families and serving families,” Altrui said. “We love having partners and having a partnership with Hiland Dairy. Hiland Dairy has been standing by us for a very long time and we’re so thankful that they have been standing by us again.”

The Little Rock Zoo is also reminding folks of their annual summer event Hiland Dairy Dollars Day in July where families can visit the zoo for only a dollar.