Hiland Dairy sponsors Dollar Week at Little Rock Zoo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas families can take advantage of $1 admission at the Little Rock Zoo starting this weekend.

Heidi the Cow, from Hiland Dairy, made the announcement Thursday morning.

Each year, Hiland sponsors a dollar day at the zoo, but with attendance restricted due to COVID-19, it decided to make the event into an entire week.

Hiland Dairy is a long-time supporter of the Little Rock Zoo, and with the pandemic, it hopes Arkansans will do the same.

“It’s a tough process to keep a zoo up and going, and we’re help financially to help the zoo do what they need to do,” said Clint Allbright with Hiland Dairy.

Dollar Week starts Sunday and lasts through Friday, July 31.

The zoo asks that guests reserve a time slot online first.

Parking will also be free that week.

