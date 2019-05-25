Hillary Rodham Clinton honored at Bridge Builders Series event Friday Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Not an empty seat could be found in the Great Hall at the Clinton Library Friday night.

The Building Bridges series welcomed and honored Secretary Hillary Clinton.

"It just gave me so much more hope for the future," said Barbara Andrews, who came in from Conway to see Sec. Clinton.

About 400 people listened to panelists highlighting Sec. Clinton's work from 40 years ago that still impacts them today.

"All that effort was about getting things done," State Representative Gloria Cabe said on the panel. She was the Senior Advisor to Sec. Clinton and Chief of Staff to Governor Bill Clinton.

Anyone who's been educated in the state, received medical care from Children's Hospital or even received a financial loan has felt Sec. Clinton's work directly or indirectly, according to the panelists.

"She chose throughout her life on all these issues, whether it was children, whether it was education, access to capital, she chose to serve and to think about others," Darrin Williams, CEO of Southern Bancorp, Inc. said on the panel.



"I think what Secretary Clinton shows young people today is find that passion, find that thing that you believe can make this world a better place," Marcy Doderer, President and CEO of Arkansas Children's Hospital said on the panel.

"There's still much to be done but I do think it's exciting to have a little bit of a retrospective about what we were able to do and to encourage Arkansans today to keep thinking about how to take it even further," Sec. Clinton said on stage Friday night.

It's a message of movement audience members heard loud and clear.

"There has to be work that we can do that is positive and good and will have a lasting impact," Kristen Green, an audience member said.

To view the full livestream of the event, click here.

Sec. Clinton is scheduled to give the commencement speech at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and Arts in Hot Springs Saturday.