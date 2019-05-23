Hillary Rodham Clinton to speak at the Clinton Center Friday Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) - On Friday, May 24, Secretary Clinton will return to Little Rock for “Bridge Builders: Reflecting on Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton’s Impact in Arkansas.” Secretary Clinton will offer closing remarks following a panel discussion with individuals who have been involved with her work and legacy.

Bridge Builders is sponsored by Coulson Oil.

Please note: the event is at capacity and audience registration has been closed.

As First Lady of Arkansas, Secretary Clinton was a champion for women and children's health, advocate for improved community-focused financial access, and a supporter of early childhood education and education standards.

The program will feature a moderated panel discussion with distinguished individuals who worked hand-in-hand with then-First Lady Clinton or are, today, leading organizations directly connected to her work in the state, including:

Gloria Cabe, Senior Advisor on Education to Governor Bill Clinton and former Arkansas State Representative

Marcy Doderer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Arkansas Children’s

Ann Kamps, Special Assistant for Early Childhood Programs to Governor Bill Clinton and Special Assistant to Arkansas's First Lady

Darrin Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Southern Bancorp, Inc. and former Arkansas State Representative

Stephanie S. Streett (moderator), Executive Director, Clinton Foundation

Dr. Creshelle Nash, a public health specialist and UAMS professor who was mentored by the then-First Lady, will offer brief remarks and introduce Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, who will deliver closing remarks.

Hillary Rodham Clinton has served as secretary of state, senator from New York, first lady of the United States, first lady of Arkansas, a practicing lawyer and law professor, activist, and volunteer – but the first thing her friends and family will tell you is that she’s never forgotten where she came from or who she’s been fighting for.