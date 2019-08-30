JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — Today was phase two of a hiring event for the casino coming to Pine Bluff.

Saracen Casino interviewed and drug tested candidates for bartender and server positions and took applications for security.

The Arkansas employment career center hosted a job fair, giving Arkansans the option to learn new skills and secure gainful employment.

“We don’t even have a manufacturer that’s opened up in the Little Rock area or Pine Bluff or NW Arkansas unless it’s Walmart that’s going to hire 1100 people,” said Founder and CEO AR Employment Career Center Carla Daniels.

There will be one more phase for hiring employees of the Saracen Casino.