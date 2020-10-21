‘His car is his home,’ Crossett man, 104 and still driving

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s not everyday you hear of a 100-year-old person still driving but that’s the reality for one man in Crossett and he actually just turned 104 years old.

James Webb began his birthday celebration early Tuesday morning but taking a drive to the minute sandwich to get his breakfast and sandwich and coffee.

As seen in the video, the small town legend rocks to the beat of his favorite jam, a 1980s’ classic, Let it Whip by Dazz Band. His age hasn’t and will not slow him down.

Monica Carter/ Webb’s Granddaughter: “You still drive?”

James Webb: “Everyday.”

Family: “Where do you go?”

James Webb: “Wherever I want to go.”

“Baby, his car is his home. He wakes up in the morning. He’s in that car. He stays in it all day long. playing his music and riding up and down his road,” Carter said. “With him still being able to get around and do the things he do. I hope I be there one day.”

Webb, the patriarch of the family, is hard of hearing but he has no trouble naming all of his nine children and the number of grandchildren and great grandchildren he has.

He’s only had one major surgery but other than he’s relatively healthy. He’s no stranger to those he meets and simply thanks God that’s alive to see another year.

Family: “What are you going to do for your birthday.”

James Webb: “Live and be happy.”