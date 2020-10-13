Historic home in Hot Springs catches fire for the second time

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A historic home in Hot Springs burns for the second time in three years, but the loss to the community is more than just physical. The home is yet another building in danger of being lost to the historic district, which is struggling to preserve these important pieces of history.

Sunday afternoon, neighbors in the historic district of Gulpha and Pleasant streets rushed outside to find the newly rebuilt home at 134 Gulpha Street on fire, for the second time since 2017.

“I was driving down Central and saw the smoke from a distance,” said area resident Russell Thomas, who was one of the first to arrive on scene when the home began to catch fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. “This thing was fully engulfed, there were flames shooting out of the roof within 3 minutes of the time smoke appeared.”

Thomas owns a number of buildings in the area – a historic district full of homes on the national register. “Very historic,” resident Ryan Tyrone Amie said about the area. “Most of these buildings were built in the 20’s and 30’s.”

Many of the homes are almost 100 years old. The problem is making sure these buildings last another century.

“So many historic properties have been torn down or changed,” Thomas explained. And although there is an incentive to renovate and preserve these homes like tax credits, potential buyers run into the problem of cost, and many homes sit abandoned and empty. “It would have been a $750,000 project,” Thomas said of a building he was looking into purchasing, “that is just not financially feasible.”

Because of this, many historic homes are vulnerable as the years go on, and more prone to damage from weather, age, or even fire.

“One up, one down,” said Thomas. “You get one historic restoration for one dilapidation, you might say.” But residents are hopeful that despite the damage, these homes can live on and be rebuilt once more. “Most definitely,” Amie agreed. “This is a beautiful, beautiful town. This is Hot Springs, man!”