Hogs Complete 4 Game Sweep of Zags

Freshman Robert Moore continued his torrid pace at the plate as the Razorbacks finished off Gonzaga 9-5 in the final game of a four-game series Sunday afternoon at Baum Stadium. Moore opened the scoring with an RBI single in the 2nd driving in Dominic Tamez, who was in the lineup after Dave Van Horn decided to rest catcher Casey Opitz.

Casey Martin bailed out starting pitcher Caleb Bolden in the top of the 3rd with an unassisted double play at shortstop. Martin stabbed a hot line drive by Gonzaga shortstop Ernie Yake and doubled off a runner 2nd with the tag. An inning later Marshall Denton came out of the bullpen to put out another fire. The Zags had two in scoring position with nobody out but they where unable to advance as Denton struck out the side.

Christian Franklin opened Arkansas’ lead to 2-0 with a solo home run in the 4th, his second of the season. Moore made it 3-0 with an RBI single to right center and Matt Goodheart completed a four-run inning for the Hogs with a two-run single to right.

The visitors took a bite out of that lead with a three-run 5th. Martin got one of those back with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning, his first of the season. But his error in the top of the 6th put 1st baseman Gabriel Hughes on and Hughes would eventually score on a wild pitch closing the lead to 6-4.

Optiz was back in the lineup in the bottom of the 6th and his two-run double off the wall in center made it 9-4 after an RBI single by Goodheart. But Gonzaga refused to go away putting runners on 2nd and 3rd with no outs in the 7th. They closed to to 9-5 on a sac fly by shortstop Tyler Rando but that was all the damage they could muster.

Hog closer Zebulon Vermillion came on in the 9th to set the visitors down in order for the Hogs 7th win against no losses. Denton got the win.