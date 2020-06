ATKINS, Ark. — Earlier this week, the Atkins City Council voted to not allow hogs, goats, and sheep within city limits.

The ordinance was passed on Tuesday. People are not allowed to personally keep hogs, goats, and sheep.

The animals are also not allowed to run at large within city limits.

There is an exception. The animals can be on property that is enclosed and at least 2 and a half acres in size. The ordinance states if sanitation guidelines aren’t followed, owners can face a fine.