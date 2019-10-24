Holidays officially begin at Walmart; plans announced to help customers get an early start on shopping

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (News release) — Walmart will help customers make the most of this year’s shortened holiday season by offering them more savings, more ways to shop, more top gifts to shop for and more fun in stores than ever before.

“Customers count on Walmart for the best prices every day, and the holiday season is no exception. Our price leadership is strong, and growing, and we’re excited to deliver savings for all of our holiday shoppers,” said Steve Bratspies, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S. “Saving our customers time is also paramount at this time of year, especially with fewer days to get ready for big family meals, parties and gift giving. We’re making sure this season is the easiest yet for our customers with nine tech-enabled ways to shop for everyone on their list – when and how they want.”

More Savings: Early and Ongoing Deals Throughout the Season

Beginning Oct. 25 at midnight ET, Walmart is launching holiday savings – earlier than ever – with its Early Deals Drop on Walmart.com. Customers can get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping with deals on top items in electronics, gaming, toys, home and sporting goods while supplies last. Some top deals include the BouncePro 7-Foot My First Trampoline for $99 (a $25 savings), the Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Oil- Less Fryer for $39 (a $30 savings) and a VIZIO 55-inch Class M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HDR Smart TV for $398 (a $100 savings).

Customers can continue to expect great savings from Walmart on their everyday shopping needs and gifts – both in stores and online – all season long. In addition, Walmart.com will offer Deal Drops throughout the season for extra savings on some of the hottest holiday items.

More Shopping Conveniences: Customers Have Nine Tech-Enabled Ways to Shop

Walmart is making it easier than ever for customers to shop for everyone on their list with the introduction of new features and expanded shopping services. This holiday season, the retailer is offering nine ways to shop – more than ever before – to help customers save time and money, including:

Gift Finder: New this year, customers can search for gifts on Walmart.com with Gift Finder, which provides gift options for 40 different types of gift recipients. Customers provide information based on the recipient and their price range and are served up personalized recommendations so they can choose the best gift for anyone on their list, even the hardest to shop for.

Scannable Toy Catalog: For the first time, customers with iOS devices can use their phones to shop for the hottest toys of the season right from the pages of Walmart’s seasonal toy catalog. Dropping Nov. 1, this new digitized experience lets customers scan and shop hundreds of toys, including more than 150 exclusives, through the Walmart app.

Free NextDay Delivery*: New this holiday season, customers can order from up to hundreds of thousands of eligible items and have them delivered to their house the very next day without a membership fee.

Expanded Check Out With Me: Check Out With Me is now available in all Walmart Supercenters, allowing customers to avoid lines at the register and check out with an associate right where they are shopping, like in Santaland in the garden center, the electronics department or near the registers.

Expanded DotCom Store: The DotCom Store, which is also now available in all Walmart Supercenters, lets customers work with associates to place an online order right from the store if the customer cannot find the item they’re shopping for. Items are then sent directly to the customer’s home or to their nearest Walmart store for Pickup.

In addition to these new features and expanded shopping services, customers can also take advantage of Pickup Today, free two-day shipping, and Online Grocery Pickup and Delivery to receive their gifts and everyday essentials in the way that is most convenient for them.

“This season, we are offering the ultimate in convenience for customers with new and existing ways to shop, so customers can prep for the season whenever and however they want. We’ve made it easier than ever for customers to tackle all of their holiday prep and more at Walmart,” says Ashley Buchanan, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S. eCommerce.

More Top Gifts: Customers Can Shop for More Exclusives and New, Top Brands

This holiday season, Walmart will offer customers a broad assortment of items, including more exclusives in stores and on Walmart.com and more new, top brands like SwissTech, WoodWick, Hobby Kids Adventures, Hello Bello, Kindi Kids and Bobbi Brown.

Walmart’s America’s Best Toy Shop will once again be the place for the hottest toys of the season at the best prices with more than 500 exclusive toys, which is 20% more than last year. Frozen 2, Star Wars and Baby Shark toys are just a few of the more than 1,300 new items parents and kids alike will have to choose from this holiday season. Walmart customers can also look forward to more announcements in the coming weeks about how they can find the perfect toys in stores and on Walmart.com this season.

More Ways to Celebrate in Stores: Retailtainment Events Across the Season

Beginning Nov. 2, Walmart is taking its trademark in-store fun up a notch by offering retailtainment events throughout the holiday season. Over the next few weeks, the retailer will host themed events from some of the year’s hottest movies, including Pokémon and Star Wars on Nov. 16-17 and Frozen 2 on Nov. 23-24. And, of course, no holiday season is complete without a visit from Santa, who will make stops at Walmart stores nationwide on Nov. 9 and Dec. 7.

*Exclusions may apply during peak days.

