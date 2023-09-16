PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Home Again Pine Bluff has made it their mission to give areas of Pine Bluff in bad shape, a face lift. They do this while allowing the new residents to work toward owning their own home.

When people open the door to their new home, they say it’s more than just a house, it’s a step to owning their future.

Diandra Goal just moved back to Pine Bluff and into a house redone by Home Again Pine Bluff.

“You don’t really get an opportunity like this to say in such a short amount of time I’ll be a homeowner,” Goal said.

Goal says the street they live on now looks a lot different than when they left.

“All of east 8th was kind of run down, so it was really possibly a place of devastation,” Goal said.

She says that’s not the case on her block anymore. Home again Pine Bluff dedicated four houses this weekend that were built from the ground up.

CEO of Home Again Pine Bluff, Matt Mosler says after construction they rent homes to families for two years.

“We rent it to them for below market rates, encourage them to take the difference and open a savings account, so at the end of two years, you’ve got over 5000 dollars in savings, and then if you complete the program we sell you the house for half of its appraised value,” Mosler said.

During the two-year period, the new residents also take homeownership and financial classes.

“They’re not just throwing us out there in the water and saying okay swim, we’re going to take some lessons here,” Goal said.

Goal says this was good for the community and is happy to have a place she and her family can call their own.

“When they came in and remodeled these houses, they couldn’t have done anything better for Pine Bluff, they really did a great job,” Goal said.

Home Again Pine Bluff is working toward remodeling other houses and has several plans in the works to continue their mission.