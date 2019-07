LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A home has been damaged in an early morning fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 2 a.m. Thursday near 19th and Vance streets.

A spokesperson for the fire department says there is extensive damage to the home.

A fire marshal is on the scene working to determine the cause.

One firefighter experienced chest pains while battling the blaze and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.