CONWAY, Ark. – A reward has been put in place for a missing Conway teen in hopes to have her safe at home by her birthday.

A reward fund of $5,000 has been created for information leading to the safe return of Tanvi Marupally, 14, by March 24.

Marupally was last seen on Jan. 17 near Conway Junior High School heading north on Davis Street wearing a purple coat, pink pullover, blue shirt and blue jeans.

Her family is encouraging anyone with information to call the Conway Police Department tip line at 501-450-6135.