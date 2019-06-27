Home shot with kids inside, neighbors worried abandoned houses attracting crime

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock woman sits on her porch, counting opportunities that could lead to change.

“You got one, you got two. I know for sure five,” says Crystal Smalley. “It’s every other house that’s boarded up.”

She lives next door to a home that found itself in a shooting Tuesday night on Pulaski Street near 23rd Street.

Little Rock Police say several children, ages range from one to 17, were inside when it happened.

“I didn’t know anything like that happened yesterday,” says Smalley. “Kids, mothers, children. That’s very sad.”

No one was hurt.

A Little Rock Police report suggests someone else was the intended target, leaving Smalley wondering why the violence landed on her block.

“It’s a very nice neighborhood. We just need help like this home right here. Look at it,” says Smalley.

The house she’s talking about is across from where she lives now. It’s tagged with a bright red sticker. It’s Smalley’s childhood home.

“My favorite memory is me and my brother, we used to watch cartoons and stuff,” she says.

She says abandoned houses plague the neighborhood and attract crime.

“I would like to see a lot of houses to be rebuilt because I’m pretty sure that can happen,” says Smalley.

She hopes her childhood neighborhood she calls home today can change and be stronger.

“I learned how to ride my bike on this block,” says Smalley. “It’s kind of dead now.”

Little Rock Police say they are still searching for the shooter involved in Tuesday night’s gunfire.

If you know anything about what happened, you are asked to call Little Rock Police.