LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A home that officials say was under renovation has burned near downtown.

Fire crews were called to the scene early Monday night in the 2500 block of Broadway.

Fire officials say a generator had been running in the downstairs area of the home and two people inside reported hearing a pop.

When they went downstairs to investigate the sound they found the area in flames.

Both occupants made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.