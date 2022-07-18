LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Homeland Security Investigations Little Rock have announced a new collaborative effort aimed at fighting human trafficking during a week-long outreach campaign from July 17-22.

The campaign will be focused on educating the public on human trafficking signs and reducing trafficking-related crimes including the importation of goods produced with forced labor and commercial sex acts.

This initiative is being conducted with support from the Department of Homeland Security, the Center for Countering Human Trafficking, the Little Rock Police Department and the Federal Air Marshal Service.

“This partnership affords a unique opportunity, building upon existing efforts to eliminate this reprehensible crime and ensure that all people are treated with dignity and respect. With the authority and responsibility for enforcing more than 400 federal statutes, HSI special agents are uniquely positioned to combat human trafficking, both within the United States and around the world,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeremy Shein, HSI Little Rock said. “Such collaborative efforts between HSI, other law enforcement agencies and non-governmental partners empower us to identify, disrupt, dismantle and deter criminal networks and to rescue victims.”

As part of the partnership, the LRPD will be engaged in extra efforts to combat trafficking at various regional transit locations around the Capital City.

“The Little Rock Police Department, in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations, will participate in “Operation Blue Sky,” an endeavor to detect, disrupt and dismantle any potential illegal trafficking operations occurring within local transit centers,” Little Rock Police Department Interim Chief Wayne Bewley said.

In addition to the education campaign, the DHS Blue Campaign and HSI Little Rock will be presenting at the Arkansas School Safety Summit in North Little Rock on Monday.

For more information on the Department of Homeland Security’s efforts against human trafficking, visit the DHS website. Anyone who notices any suspicious activity is asked to contact the DHS through its tip line at 1-866-DHS-2423.