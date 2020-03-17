Victim identified in weekend homicide in Hot Springs, police investigating

UPDATE:

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Police responded to a call about shots fired late Saturday evening in the area of 411 Hollywood Street.

When they arrived they found Joshua Severns, 20 of Hot Springs, dead behind the restrooms, from a gunshot wound.

Police are still investigating the situation and Detective Scott Lampinen is asking that if anyone who lives in the area of Hollywood Park that has video surveillance or anyone who might have information, please contact him at 501-321-6789 ext. 6741. As always you can remain anonymous.



ORIGINAL STORY:

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Police responded to a call about shots fired late Saturday night where they found a person dead.

Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the area of 411 Hollywood Street, Hollywood Park. When they arrived officers found one unidentified victim who was dead. We have no further information at this time.

The case is under investigation, we encourage anyone with information to contact the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-321-6789.

