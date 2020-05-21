Homicide in Little Rock at Moonbeam Trail and Milkyway Drive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead after witnesses say a fight turned into a shooting in Southwest Little Rock.
It happened at a home in the 10200 block of Milkyway drive.
The male victim’s identity has not been released, and police are working to find out the name of the shooter.
The victim was rushed to a hospital in a private car. He died a short time later.
Police say the shooter left the scene going west in a blue sedan.
“We believe the suspect and the victim, in this case, are known individuals to each other. There’s really no threat to the public out of this shooting. Obviously we do want to apprehend the suspect, we need some information if anyone in the area saw something please call us,” said Officer Eric Barnes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Little Rock Police Department. Anonymous tips can be called in at 501-371-INFO.