Update: $1M bond for Little Rock teen accused in mother’s shooting death

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local teen accused in the weekend shooting death of his mother has been ordered held on a bond of $1 million after a Monday morning court appearance.

Kaelon Presley, 16, has been jailed since Saturday in the killing of Shondra Miller, 37. He is charged with 1st Degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence.

Police say the teen first told them someone had come and shot his mom while he was out walking the dog. Security footage at the house shows his story wasn’t correct.

He later admitted shooting her after she had said something to make him mad. The boy said he then took the gun to a friend’s house.

According to police, the teen called a neighbor and said someone had killed his mom and then took a picture of her and sent it to the neighbor.

Police say the home’s security video showed him throwing something in the backyard which he later admitted were shell casings.

The boy is a junior at Parkview.

His next court date is Feb. 17.

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A teen boy is in custody as police investigate a woman’s shooting death.

Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) officers were called to a home in the 5400 block of Brush Creek Ave. shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived to investigate, they found a juvenile standing outside the home.

Police say he told them that he found his mother shot and she was unresponsive. Officers found Shondra Miller, 37, had suffered a possible gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy was taken to the LRPD’s Major Crimes Division to be interviewed by detectives and a search warrant was requested to collect evidence at the home. Kaelon Presley, 16, is charged as an adult in his mother’s killing.

This is the city’s 41st homicide of 2019.