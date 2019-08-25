Update: Names of victim and suspect released for Homicide in Pulaski County

UPDATE:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — The victim and the suspect’s name have been released by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Derrick Goodman, 62, was killed by Bryant Goodman, 39, yesterday on Neely Road in Pulaski County.

Goodman is in custody and facing a 1st degree murder charge.

Original Story:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a homicide in Pulaski County.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said Via Twitter there has been a homicide on Newly Road in Sweet Home, Ark.

They say they have a suspect in custody and believe that the homicide was a result of domestic disturbance.

