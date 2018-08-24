Homicide Numbers Down in Little Rock; Mayor Calls it a Group Effort Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Homicide numbers in Little Rock are down significantly from last year.

In 2017 there were 52 homicides in the city, so far in 2018 that number is at 24.

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola says it's really been a group effort, but despite the improvement they still have more work to do.

Mayor Stodola says over the past year there have been a lot of efforts to fight crime, reduce homicides and improve the quality of life for people living in the city.

"We're trying to do the best and brightest things that are out there," says Mayor Stodola.

From various anti-violence initiatives, mentoring programs and efforts to clean up the city, they mayor says they're moving in the right direction.

Even now, he says his team is working with Cities United, a program designed to reduce violence and homicide among young minorities.

"We want to cut those homicides in half by 2025," says Mayor Stodola.