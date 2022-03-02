LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock has already seen 12 murders so far in 2022 compared to the nine on record during the same timeframe last year.

According to the crime statistics released by the Little Rock Police Department, the number of homicides for the first two months of the year is 62% higher than the five-year average.

There have also been 522 aggravated assault cases in the city in the same timeframe, which is up 42% from the five-year average. Overall, violent crime is 38% higher so far for 2022.

“I don’t like to hear people make it seem like Little Rock is the only city having this type of crime. Our officers are well-trained, we’re having meetings on a regular basis, the officers know what their assignments are,” LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey said.

The LRPD homicide squad is responsible for investigating the killings, with at least eight homicide detectives working those cases. Sources tell FOX 16 News that there have been several instances where those detectives have gone from one homicide callout to the next, which we’re told can put them behind in the investigation.

Humphrey told FOX 16 News anchor Mitch McCoy that situation is not always the case for detectives, despite what sources say.

“Mitch, I will tell you that you know this police department very well and you know we have all hands on deck,” Humphrey said. “It’s unfair to say, they’re running from call to call because you would have to understand our rotational process. It’s not just homicide detectives, everyone in major case steps up.”

The chief said officers are not going from call to call to call and everyone comes in if necessary.

“If you’re a detective in the Little Rock Police Department, you are asked to wear many hats,” Humphrey said.

After the news conference, a police department spokesperson did not correct or clarify what the chief said, however, the police official said every situation and every weekend is different depending on resources available.

When asked if the LRPD is planning to add more detectives to handle the surge in homicide cases, Humphrey said the officers are well trained, multi-talented and can utilize other detectives from other units when needed.

Humphrey said Little Rock is a large urban city and there will be crime.

So far this year, only a few out of the 12 murders committed in Little Rock are considered unsolved.