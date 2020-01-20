Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Arkansas Attorney General says, ‘improve the lives of those around us’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released a statement today in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day of service.

“Today Arkansans and our nation celebrate one of the most influential civil rights leaders, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and we honor his legacy by prioritizing service to others,” Attorney General Rutledge said. “We must remember his fight for justice and must strive to improve the lives of those around us. May Dr. King’s words guide us every moment of every day: ‘The time is always right to do what is right.’”

