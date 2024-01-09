LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Horace Mann alumni transitional class of 1972 is hosting a fashion show to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Brenda Gilbert and Nyasha Hopkins joined Good Day Arkansas with a preview of the Elite Fashion Show event and what attendees can expect.

The event will be held Saturday, Jan. 13 at Greater Center Star Baptist Church Family Life Center in Little Rock from 5 to 7 p.m. The church is located at 800 West 33rd Street.

Hopkins said that the fashion show will consist of four segments commemorating the fashion trends during Dr. King’s time. The show will also include speeches from Dr. King.

Tickets are $40. Tickets for children ages 12 and under are $20 at the door. Tickets for VIP tables of 8 are $400. All proceeds will go toward the Edwin L. Hawkins Scholarship.

To purchase tickets, contact Carolyn Brooks at 901-289-3104.