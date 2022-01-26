Hot in Cleveland, Cold in Arkansas: Little Rock Zoo names new penguin after late, great Betty White

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The votes are in, and the newest penguin at the Little Rock Zoo is going to get lots of thank yous just for being a friend.

Zoo officials announced Wednesday that the chick will be named Betty White after the beloved late actress and animal advocate.

Earlier this week the zoo had opened up voting on the name to the public. In addition to Betty, zoo fans could choose between the names Jane, as in Fonda, or Doris, as in Day.

In the social media post announcing the name, the zoo invited the public to come out and see Betty and all her friends. She is the second chick born to mother Bugsy and father Gable, and the 12th to have hatched at the Little Rock Zoo.

White sadly passed away on New Year’s Eve, just days before she was set to celebrate her 100th birthday.

The legendary television and film star was a long-time supporter of animal-related causes. In the days after her passing, fans went online to take the #BettyWhiteChallenge, raising millions for animal shelters around the United States.

For more on the fun at the Little Rock Zoo, head to the zoo website at LittleRockZoo.com.