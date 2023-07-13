MALVERN, Ark. – Being able to watch the past is one way the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office is moving into the future.

The sheriff’s office is equipped with body cameras for the first time. They’ve also upgraded their radios, tasers, and traffic stop equipment.

Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner came into office at the beginning of 2023, and modernizing the force’s operations was among his top goals. Every month or two he’s made progress, most recently in late June through the agency’s first-ever body cameras.

“We are trying to build a 21st-century department with technology,” Sheriff Finkbeiner said.

Before becoming Sheriff, Finkbeiner was a civilian with a strong desire for improvement inside the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office. Eventually, that desire led to a run for office.

“I’m not a law enforcement guy. I did not come from law enforcement, so I have a little different perspective on law enforcement,” Finkbeiner stated.

“One of the first things that I wanted to work on and improve is the community relationship and law enforcement. The second thing was how do we get better, how do we get better at fulfilling that? That’s where the technology comes in,” Finkbeiner explained.

In addition to body cameras, the sheriff’s office also bought tasers in April, which now automatically activate body cameras in a 30 feet area whenever they are drawn.

New radios acquired in March allow deputies on opposite ends of the county to communicate. According to Finkbeiner, previously they could only hear each other in about 60% of the county.

“It was very, very difficult in some places. Now our coverage is well over 95% of the county,” Finkbeiner said.

The last piece added is a license plate reader which prevents a fake name from stopping the legal process in a traffic stop.

It also allows deputies to digitally submit and print tickets before even leaving the scene, allowing for quicker responses to every emergency.

“We’re using technology as a force multiplier,” Finkbeiner said.

Just the radio upgrade cost the county $1.5M. Tasers cost around $33K. Body cameras were $63K, but a grant covered $30K of the cost.

Facilities upgrades for the jail in the sheriff’s office are what Finkbeiner said he is looking at next. To achieve those goals he plans to ask for the community’s support through a tax proposal in 2024.