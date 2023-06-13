HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A central Arkansas animal shelter said it’s seeing an uptick in the number of owner surrenders.

Lt. Leeann Zaner transitioned into the director role at the Hot Springs Animal Services Center after nearly 18 years on the force.

She said by that point in her career, nothing could surprise her until she walked in those doors.

“This is the first time I had ever been in a situation where I saw the volume, the sheer volume of animals that were being brought in on a daily basis,” Zaner said.

In her first few weeks, Zaner watched as pets were dropped off by their owners, seeking shelter in unfamiliar territory.

“In the almost two months I’ve been here we’ve only had one day that an animal hasn’t been surrendered,” Zaner said.

Most days the shelter averages 6 to 7 surrenders, but Zaner says it’s been up to 16.

“It’s hectic. it’s hurtful,” Zaner said.

Kennel Officer Eddie Fleming said it’s nothing new.

“Back then there was even more coming in,” Fleming said.

Fleming said he has been at the shelter for eight years and can’t remember a time when things weren’t busy.

“Dogs, cats, pretty much whatever you want to think that could be brought in,” Fleming said.

“Yesterday we had 2 surrenders that came back, one that had been adopted over 6 months ago and they said that the dog grew too large for them,” Zaner said.

Zaner said it’s something to learn to take with a grain of salt, shifting focus to a path forward.

“I’m estimating that working 12-15 hours some days just trying to get these animals a home,” Zaner said. “These animals don’t deserve to be thrown away, the deserve to have a chance.”