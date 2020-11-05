Hot Springs couple who finds decades-old bible reunites with owner

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. – After coming across a decades old bible with a marriage certificate inside, a Hot Spring County couple was on the search for the original owners. Now, that search is over less than 24-hours after the story aired.

Tuesday morning, Sandra Joiner was able to get in contact with the daughter of those names written into the marriage certificate.

“She was like ‘oh yeah that’s my dad.’ It happened so fast I was like woah. I was amazed,” Joiner said.

Jackie Pate was born and raised in Arkansas but moved to Indiana in the 60’s. You could say that phone call came as quite the surprise.

“I just couldn’t believe someone had found a bible that belonged to my mom and dad,” Pate said.

She said she didn’t even know the Bible was missing.

“You hear and see things like this but you don’t think it’s going to happen to you,” Pate said.

Pate believes her parents are looking down on this moment and maybe even had a little something to do with it.

“It would mean the world to her to know it’s returned to where it needs to be,” Pate said.

While she doesn’t know how or why the book turned up outside her family, she is thankful it landed in Joiner’s hands even calling her a blessing.

“I said ‘we both are because I found you and I can return it,'” Joiner said.

Joiner mailed the Bible off Wednesday. She gave Pate the tracking number and it should arrive in the next few days.