Breaking News
Van Buren County 911 coordinator busted on child porn charges, answers questions outside of jail

Hot Springs man arrested for vandalizing convention center

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Police arrested a man for destroying property downtown.

Early this morning police say Richard Thompson JR. busted out several windows at the convention center and some at other businesses in the area with a brick.

He also cut the convention center’s flag ropes.

Police found him after following a blood trail he left after breaking the windows.

“We charged him with felony criminal mischief for the windows at the convention center based with the security footage that we have but I would foresee more charges forthcoming” said Cpl Joey Williams with the Hot Springs police.

Hot Springs Police say Thompson caused around $2100 worth of damage to the convention center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Lottery News Local News