Hot Springs man arrested for vandalizing convention center

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Police arrested a man for destroying property downtown.

Early this morning police say Richard Thompson JR. busted out several windows at the convention center and some at other businesses in the area with a brick.

He also cut the convention center’s flag ropes.

Police found him after following a blood trail he left after breaking the windows.

“We charged him with felony criminal mischief for the windows at the convention center based with the security footage that we have but I would foresee more charges forthcoming” said Cpl Joey Williams with the Hot Springs police.

Hot Springs Police say Thompson caused around $2100 worth of damage to the convention center.