GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – A man drowned on Wednesday afternoon in the swim area of Hill Wheatley Park at the Ouachita River in Garland County.

According to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Denaer Gray of Hot Springs was seen by witnesses going under the water but never resurfaced.

Rescue crews responded to the park and began a search for Gray.

Marine divers were able to locate Gray who was pronounced dead at the scene.