Police say Hot Springs man runs from police after being pulled over, later jailed

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A local man is jailed on a string of charges after police say he drove away from an officer trying to pull him over.

The Hot Springs Police Department (HSPD) says Christopher Fugate, 29, was later caught in a foot chase, after he ran from the vehicle he had been driving.

Fugate is jailed on these charges: theft by receiving, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with purpose to deliver, unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime, fleeing on foot and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police say he had just under $3,000 cash on him.

The HSPD says a patrol officer chased after Fugate around 5 p.m. Friday after watching him go through a stop sign at Cypressvale and Robinwood streets. As they followed with lights flashing, the driver kept going “at a high rate of speed” down Malvern Avenue. The officer then turned off his lights and was calling dispatch when he watched the vehicle wreck at E. Maurice St. and Malvern Avenue.

Police say Fugate then jumped from the driver’s seat and ran away headed south on Gaines behind a church and kept running until he was caught in an open field and taken into custody.

When officers searched the vehicle Fugate had been driving they reported finding a large backpack in the front passenger floor with a small baggie of suspected marijuana under the backpack and a large ziploc style bag with suspected marijuana next to the backpack. The total weight of the suspected marijuana was around three pounds and was broken down into 12 baggies.

Inside the backpack, police say there were multiple packages of marijuana along with a set of digital scales and a pistol. The pistol was loaded with one round in the chamber and 26 more in the magazine. A check revealed the pistol had been reported stolen.

More digital scales were reported found in the front passenger door area.

A criminal history check on Fugate found he was on probation from a 2015 felony conviction.