HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Police have a warrant for an arrest in response to a shooting that took place on Sept. 23 leaving one dead.

Cory Terrance Gibson, 39, was found dead from a gunshot wound when police arrived at the scene on Monday.

Vincent Bernard Louis, 41, currently has a warrant for his arrest from the Hot Springs Police Department for Murder in the First Degree.

If you have any information on Louis you are asked to call 911 or 501-321-6789.