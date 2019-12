HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (News Release) – Hot Springs National Park Visitor Center, located at the Fordyce Bathhouse on Bathhouse Row, will be closed on Christmas Eve, December 24 and Christmas Day, December 25 and reopen on Thursday, December 26 at 9 a.m.

On Tuesday, December 31 the Visitor Center will close at 2 p.m. and will be closed on January 1, New Year’s Day and reopen on January 2 at 9 a.m.

For more information contact the Visitor Center located at the Fordyce Bathhouse at 501-624-2701.