Hot Springs police acquire new tool in active shooter training

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The Hot Springs Police Department has a new tool in the toolbox to help officers train for active threats they could see day to day.

This comes after one of their own, Corporal Brent Scrimshire was killed in the line of duty more than a year ago.

From making split decisions to working on reaction time, the Hot Springs Police Department has a new piece of equipment that trains officers for any and every call.

“It’s nerve-wracking. You get nervous just like anything else because you don’t know what to expect,” Corporal Jjesus Anaya said.

Cpl. Anaya said there’s more than 900 scenarios in this simulator called Laser Shot.

“Simple alarm calls to robbery to domestics so a lot of the stuff that we typically see,” Anaya said.

Making the training as realistic as possible, he said one of the best parts of this technology is that the officers get feedback right after each situation.

“You’ll know right away you know did I make the right call, did I mess up, what do I need to learn from this,” Anaya said.

Hot Springs Police Chief Chris Chapmond said it makes officers better each time they run through a scenario.

“There’s just a variety of ways we can use it internally for constant training to allow our officers to stay at the top of their game,” Chapmond said.

Chief Chapmond said it also holds a deeper meaning because it was bought for the department by an organization called Back the Blue 176, named after Corporal Brent Scrimshire. He is a Hot Springs Police Officer killed in the line of duty in March 2020.

“What a great legacy for the Scrimshire family and for our officers,” Chapmond said.

Each time an officer steps up to the screen, it’s a reminder of what can happen on the job and continues the legacy of their brother in blue.

“It’s a great thing to see his name live on,” Anaya said.

It can also be used for community events to show people what it’s like to be the one behind the badge.